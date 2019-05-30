DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 109,609 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,609 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xylem were worth $32,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $84.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $196,216.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,449.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $627,379.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,280 shares of company stock worth $5,165,009. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

