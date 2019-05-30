Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $141.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deere & Company (DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/deere-company-de-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-76.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.