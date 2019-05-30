DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Holdings Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293,041 shares during the period. DCP Midstream comprises 0.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $133,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,973,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,719,000 after buying an additional 1,006,260 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 17.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,679,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,692,000 after buying an additional 826,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,972,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $31.58. 98,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCP Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 202.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Holdings Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/dcp-midstream-lp-dcp-holdings-lifted-by-tortoise-capital-advisors-l-l-c.html.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.