DCC’s (DCC) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,540 ($111.59) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,267.25 ($108.03).

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC opened at GBX 6,606 ($86.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.45. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a one year high of GBX 7,585 ($99.11).

In other news, insider Donal Murphy bought 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, with a total value of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.