Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $173.56 or 0.01957577 BTC on major exchanges including CEX.IO, CoinEx, Bitsane and Bitbns. Dash has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $511.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000211 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000847 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,833,871 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Kuna, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, Upbit, C2CX, LocalTrade, Tux Exchange, Coindeal, BitFlip, Cryptomate, Koineks, Bitinka, Coinrail, WazirX, Graviex, Liquid, C-Patex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, Negocie Coins, Mercatox, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Iquant, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Crex24, ABCC, COSS, CEX.IO, Exrates, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, Bleutrade, Liqui, Coinhub, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, ACX, BTC Trade UA, xBTCe, Coinsquare, OKEx, Tidex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Kraken, Kucoin, CoinEx, Bithumb, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitbns, WEX, ZB.COM, TradeOgre, Braziliex, BitBay, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, OpenLedger DEX, Bisq, B2BX, Sistemkoin and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.