DAEX Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. DAEX has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $773.20 or 0.08862264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

