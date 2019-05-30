D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,576,000 after buying an additional 4,327,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $115,236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 7,047.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,694,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,656,532 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,738,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,596,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $213,053. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

