CSFB Raises Canadian Utilities (CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

TSE:CU opened at C$37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$38.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.25999993532398 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Piepgrass sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.46, for a total value of C$25,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,875.18. Also, Director P. Derek Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$36,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,505.58. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,356 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.