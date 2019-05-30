CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10,630.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,899,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $347,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,571,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,421 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,071,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 621,262 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,936. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $130.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

