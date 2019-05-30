CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,899,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,571,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,421 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,071,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,076,000 after buying an additional 621,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,936. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

