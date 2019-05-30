Critical Analysis: Cirrus Logic (CRUS) & MaxLinear (MXL)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and MaxLinear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.19 billion 1.87 $89.99 million $2.05 18.57 MaxLinear $385.00 million 3.87 -$26.19 million $0.78 27.06

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 2 3 2 0 2.00 MaxLinear 0 6 1 0 2.14

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 7.59% 10.65% 8.76% MaxLinear -9.17% 8.68% 4.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

