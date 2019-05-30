Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

