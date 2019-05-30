Cott Corp (COT) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,710 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cott were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cott during the 4th quarter valued at $31,133,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Cott by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,551,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after buying an additional 1,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the 4th quarter valued at $15,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cott by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,436,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after buying an additional 621,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cott during the 4th quarter valued at $8,246,000.

COT stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 326.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cott had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COT. ValuEngine cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut Cott from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cott currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

