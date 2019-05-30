Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Position Increased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 156,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

