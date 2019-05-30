Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $360.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.