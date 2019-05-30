Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 104.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $35,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNY opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

