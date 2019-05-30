Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $619.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.14 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

