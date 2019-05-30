Content Value Network (CVNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00388966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.26 or 0.02273218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00166092 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004267 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,514,632 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

