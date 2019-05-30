Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 271,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.01 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.94.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

