Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $583,293.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $583,293.00 and $13,956.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01952784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00334130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016431 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011567 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005588 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,704,422 coins and its circulating supply is 3,615,797 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

