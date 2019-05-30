Comparing Telecom Italia (TI) & Plaintree Systems (PTEEF)

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Plaintree Systems N/A N/A N/A

0.8% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Plaintree Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $22.77 billion 0.46 -$1.67 billion ($0.71) -7.01 Plaintree Systems $5.08 million 0.29 $1.98 million N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telecom Italia and Plaintree Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 5 4 1 0 1.60 Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Italia currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential downside of 74.90%. Given Telecom Italia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telecom Italia is more favorable than Plaintree Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of -4.99, suggesting that its share price is 599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Plaintree Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, building, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it engages in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers office products and services for IT sector. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

