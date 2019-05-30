Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.40 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,115,574.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

