Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

