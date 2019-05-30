Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reduces Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,186 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Genworth Financial by 61.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Genworth Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GNW. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

