Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $17.80 Million Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia decreased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,332,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $61,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

