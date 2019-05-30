Commerce Bank Sells 529 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 4,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

