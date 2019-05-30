Commerce Bank Buys New Holdings in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,148.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $1,211,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,905.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,479. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

ENTG opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

