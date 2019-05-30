Comet Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Comet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Comet has a total market capitalization of $6,544.00 and $128.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Comet has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Comet Coin Profile

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com . Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

