Comerica Bank Purchases 1,037 Shares of Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,337 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 181,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth about $7,264,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth about $6,792,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $412,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $219,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,313 in the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

