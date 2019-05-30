Comerica Bank Has $1.50 Million Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 70,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at $233,920.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

