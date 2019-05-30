Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $164,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

