Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.58. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $372.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.11 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Coherent by 348.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Coherent by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Coherent by 400.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

