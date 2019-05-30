Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.40.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.58. Coherent has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Coherent by 348.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Coherent by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Coherent by 400.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
