Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,579 ($20.63) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,605 ($20.97) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) price target (down previously from GBX 1,570 ($20.51)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,565.88 ($20.46).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.18) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,386 ($18.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

