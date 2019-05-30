Clearfield (CLFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Clearfield stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,003. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.64. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 487,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

