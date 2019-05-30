Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $61.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $65.42.

