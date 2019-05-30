Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 9,186 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 501.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

MOH stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.31 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

