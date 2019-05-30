Cigna Corp (CI) Stake Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $175,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.85.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

