CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,702 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 170.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $88.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

