Cibc Bank USA Sells 919 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $171.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $179.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

