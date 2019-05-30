Cibc Bank USA Buys New Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Harris by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Harris by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Harris by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harris by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Harris news, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS opened at $186.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

HRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

