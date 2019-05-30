Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $7,283,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 223,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 313.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 163,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $1,898,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

