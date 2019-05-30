Charles Stanley Group (CAY) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 388.40 ($5.08). The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

