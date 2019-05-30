Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,973,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,930,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $11,322,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 944,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,209. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/charles-schwab-co-schw-shares-sold-by-fintrust-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.