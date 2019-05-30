Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,264 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $70,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/ceredex-value-advisors-llc-reduces-stake-in-physicians-realty-trust-doc.html.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.