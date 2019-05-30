Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $56.34 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,993 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.09 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/centersquare-investment-management-llc-has-56-34-million-position-in-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt.html.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.