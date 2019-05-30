CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $31,401.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $772.66 or 0.08860952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000306 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000637 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

