CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.95.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2,246.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,601,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 933,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,026,000 after purchasing an additional 648,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

