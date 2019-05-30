CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.95.
Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.25.
About CBL & Associates Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
