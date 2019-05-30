Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $159,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,732.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/cathay-general-bancorp-caty-to-issue-0-31-quarterly-dividend.html.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.