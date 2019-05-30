Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,886 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 312,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,247,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,475 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Castlight Health Inc has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at $993,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $120,396. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

