Cango (CANG) Issues Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.02%. Cango updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $755.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Get Cango alerts:

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,607 shares during the period. Cango accounts for approximately 3.0% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Primavera Capital Management Ltd owned 4.13% of Cango worth $49,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/cango-cang-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.